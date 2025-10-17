Diwali 2025 in Dubai: Fireworks, Festivities, and School Holidays

Diwali 2025 in Dubai promises to be a grand celebration, with spectacular fireworks, cultural events, and extended school holidays giving residents and visitors plenty of opportunities to enjoy the festival of lights. The five-day Indian festival, beginning on October 18, is set to dazzle the city with vibrant displays and family-friendly activities.

Best Spots to Watch Diwali Fireworks in Dubai

Souk Al Seef Fireworks

As part of Dubai’s Festival of Lights, Souk Al Seef along Dubai Creek will host Diwali fireworks on Friday, October 17, starting at 9 PM. This event marks one of the highlights of the city’s celebrations and provides a perfect vantage point for families and tourists.

Global Village Diwali Celebrations

Global Village, celebrating its 30th season, will feature a dedicated Diwali Mela at the India Pavilion along with fireworks and stage performances. The celebrations are scheduled for October 17-18 and October 24-25, offering multiple opportunities to enjoy live entertainment, traditional performances, and festive food.

Diwali 2025: Five Days of Festivities

Dhanteras (Day 1) : Traditionally considered auspicious for buying gold, silver, and utensils.

Chhoti Diwali (Day 2) : Families perform early morning oil baths for rejuvenation.

Diwali (Day 3) : Main festival day for family gatherings, prayers, and blessings.

Govardhan Puja (Day 4) : Exchanging gifts, sweets, and celebrating with food.

Bhai Dooj (Day 5): Honoring the bond between brothers and sisters.

Extended School Holidays Across UAE

To allow families to partake in the celebrations, Indian curriculum schools in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi have announced 3-5 day breaks.

Sharjah: Delhi Private School (DPS) Sharjah and GEMS Our Own English High School enjoy a five-day break from October 18-22, while other institutions like Sharjah Indian School Ghubaiba have shorter breaks.

Dubai: The Indian High Group of Schools observes a three-day holiday, including the weekend, enabling students and staff to join Dubai’s official Diwali events. Credence High School and GEMS Our Own Indian School also have 3-4 day breaks, allowing families to fully engage in the festivities.

Abu Dhabi: Schools such as Sunrise English Private School and Dunes International School have declared Monday and Tuesday as holidays, giving students and staff a four-day Diwali break.

Diwali in Dubai: Cultural Significance

Diwali has become a major festival in Dubai, celebrated with grand public events, vibrant decorations, and fireworks across the city. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, offering an opportunity for reflection, togetherness, and joy among communities living in the UAE.

Officials and school administrators have emphasized that the extended holidays provide students, staff, and families with a chance to balance celebration and education, encouraging participation in Dubai’s curated Diwali festivities and cultural events.

Dubai’s Diwali 2025 is set to be one of the most vibrant celebrations outside India, combining fireworks, cultural performances, and extended holidays to bring together the Indian community in the UAE for a memorable festival of lights.

