Why Mandore Village in Rajasthan Mourns Diwali Instead of Celebrating It

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s most cherished celebrations — symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. However, in one small village in Rajasthan, Diwali takes on a completely different meaning. While the rest of India glows with diyas, fireworks, and joy, Mandore, a historic village near Jodhpur, observes the festival as a day of mourning.

This centuries-old tradition is rooted in mythology, ancestry, and deep reverence for one of Hinduism’s most complex figures — Ravana, the King of Lanka.

Mandore: The Village That Mourns on Diwali

Located just 10 kilometers from Jodhpur, Mandore is known for its ancient ruins, temples, and royal cenotaphs that reflect Rajasthan’s rich cultural history. Yet, its most distinctive feature is its approach to Diwali.

Unlike other parts of India that celebrate Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, the residents of Mandore — particularly the Maudgil Brahmin community — choose not to celebrate at all. Instead, they observe the day quietly, refraining from lighting lamps, bursting crackers, or exchanging gifts.

Their reason is one of ancestral respect — they believe Ravana is their revered son-in-law.

The Legend Behind Mandore’s Unique Diwali Tradition

According to local legend, Mandore was the birthplace of Mandodari, Ravana’s wife. It is believed that Ravana married Mandodari in this very village. The Maudgil Brahmins of Mandore, who trace their lineage back to the time of the marriage, consider themselves descendants of Mandodari’s family.

As such, they view Ravana not as a demon king to be vilified but as a respected relative — their jamai (son-in-law).

Because Diwali marks the day of Ravana’s defeat and death at the hands of Lord Rama, the people of Mandore refrain from celebration. To them, it is a day of loss rather than victory.

Diwali 2025 Dates: Dhanteras, Kali Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj Schedule

How Mandore Observes Diwali

The atmosphere in Mandore during Diwali stands in stark contrast to the rest of India.

While most homes across the country sparkle with lights and festive cheer, Mandore remains subdued. No lamps are lit, no sweets exchanged, and no fireworks illuminate the night sky.

About a month before Diwali, during Pitru Paksh, the Maudgil priests conduct shraddh rituals (ancestral rites) for Ravana on the final day, symbolizing respect for their departed son-in-law.

The community also avoids burning Ravana effigies during Dussehra, a practice observed in most parts of India. Instead, they maintain solemnity and remembrance during this period.

Mandore: A Symbol of Cultural Diversity and Belief

Mandore’s Diwali tradition is a fascinating example of India’s diverse spiritual interpretations. It reflects how mythology and ancestry can shape local customs and how reverence can take many forms.

For the people of Mandore, mourning Diwali isn’t a rejection of the festival’s spirit — it’s an expression of loyalty, respect, and remembrance toward a figure they consider part of their family.

As the rest of India celebrates Lord Rama’s homecoming, Mandore stands as a quiet reminder of how history, legend, and identity can coexist — even in the most unexpected ways.

Also Read:

Diwali 2025: When Is Deepavali This Year? Significance, Rituals & more

Diwali 2025: Complete Six-Day Festival Schedule and Important Dates

Diwali 2025 Travel: Central Railway Runs 30 Extra Special Trains – Routes, Timings, and more

Diwali Firecrackers 2025: Ban, Health Risks, Pollution Laws & Safe Celebration Guide

Diwali 2025: Quotes and Wishes for Family, Friends, and Colleagues

Diwali 2025: When Is Deepavali This Year? Significance, Rituals & more