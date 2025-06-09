11 Years of Modi Regime: Nadda Terms Golden Age; Kharge Flags Decline Of Democracy

As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government celebrates one year of its third consecutive termand 11 years in power overall, BJP national president JP Nadda lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership as “transformative” and deserving to be “written in golden letters” in India’s political history.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, Nadda said the last 11 years marked a dramatic shift from “negativism to optimism” in governance.

“The work done by the Modi government is extraordinary. It has redefined governance, established a new political culture, and created a transparent and futuristic administration,” said Nadda.“Today, we see politics of performance, responsibility, accountability, and transparency;the ‘new normal’ introduced by Modi ji.”

Nadda credited PM Modi’s leadership for several major policy decisions and legislative reforms, citing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the criminalisation of triple talaq, the Waqf Amendment Act, the women’s reservation bill, and demonetisation as hallmarks of a bold and decisive government.

He also pointed to a more aggressive stance on national security and terrorism, referencing the Balakot airstrikes in response to the Pulwama attack and stating that “a terrorist and those who shelter terrorists will no longer be treated differently.”

Responding to criticism from Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over foreign policy and the handling of Operation Sindoor, Nadda dismissed the remarks as “irresponsible” and “inconsistent.”

“At home, Rahul Gandhi says he stands with the nation, but abroad he questions our foreign policy without basis. It’s difficult to understand his motives,” said the BJP chief.

hile the BJP is hailing Modi’s 11-year rule as a golden chapter of governance and development, critics argue that the government has also overseen a decline in democratic institutions, economic inequality, and social harmony.

The milestone comes amid both celebration and critique—highlighting the deeply polarised perceptions of India’s political and social trajectory under Modi’s leadership.

While the BJP is hailing Modi’s 11-year rule as a golden chapter of governance and development, critics argue that the government has also overseen a decline in democratic institutions, economic inequality, and social harmony.

The milestone comes amid both celebration and critique—highlighting the deeply polarised perceptions of India’s political and social trajectory under Modi’s leadership.

The Congress party launched a blistering critique, accusing the Centre of damaging the nation’s democratic foundation, economy, and social harmony.

In a strongly worded post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Modi government has only smeared the ink of dictatorship on every page of the Constitution in these 11 years." He further stated, "The BJP-RSS has weakened every constitutional institution and attacked their autonomy."

Kharge pointed out that the past decade has seen the federal structure eroded, as the Centre repeatedly bypassed democratic norms and attempted to impose what he called a “one-party dictatorship.” He alleged that states' rights were systematically ignored, and there was a growing attempt to control every independent institution.

“Whether it is going against public opinion and toppling governments through the back door or forcibly imposing one-party dictatorship, during this period, the rights of the states have been ignored and the federal structure has weakened,” he added.

The Congress chief also voiced concern about rising social tensions, blaming the BJP for fostering a climate of fear and division. “Efforts are constantly being made to spread an environment of hatred, threats and fear,” Kharge wrote. “The exploitation of Dalits, tribals, backwards, minority and weaker sections has increased continuously. The conspiracy to deprive them of reservation and equal rights continues.”

He pointed to the prolonged crisis in Manipur as a glaring example of administrative negligence. “The unending violence in Manipur is the biggest proof of BJP's administrative failure,” Kharge said.

On the economic front, he accused the BJP of reducing the country’s growth potential and worsening inequality. “The BJP-RSS has made it a habit to keep the country's GDP growth rate at 5-6 per cent, which used to be 8 per cent on average during the UPA,” he said. “Instead of delivering on the promise of 2 crore jobs annually, crores of jobs were snatched away from the youth.”

Kharge blamed inflation for record-low public savings and said economic disparity had soared to a level not seen in a hundred years. He was particularly critical of the Centre’s decisions during key national crises. “Demonetization, wrong GST, unplanned lock-down and hammering the unorganised sector have ruined the future of crores of people,” he claimed.

He went on to say that flagship programmes such as Make in India, Startup India, Stand Up India, Digital India, NamamiGange, and the Smart Cities Mission had all fallen short of expectations. “Railways have been ruined. Only the ribbons of the infrastructure painstakingly built by Congress-UPA have been cut,” Kharge alleged.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile, questioned the Prime Minister’s decision to avoid public interaction on the anniversary. He said, "Why is the Prime Minister still avoiding it? Is he still taking time to memorise the questions and answers? Or are such 'favourable' faces being searched who will ask questions, but in a completely obedient posture? Or is Bharat Mandapam not fully ready yet?"

Ramesh criticized the government for sending BJP President JP Nadda to handle the press briefing instead of the Prime Minister himself. "Yesterday, we had given an open challenge to the Prime Minister to hold an unscripted and unprescribed Q&A press conference for the first time on the occasion of his completion of 11 years in power. But today BJP President JP Nadda has come forward, who has been sent to talk to the press at 12 noon, so that the 'achievements' of these 11 years can be trumpeted," he said.

While the BJP continues to hail its governance record, emphasizing India’s rise as a global economic force and its role in digital innovation and climate action, the Congress insists that the social, democratic, and economic costs of these 11 years have been far too high.

