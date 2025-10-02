ADSU Mourns Tragic Death of 9 Dimasa Workers in Chennai

The All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of nine Dimasa Kachari workers at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project construction site in Ooranambedu, Tiruvallur district near Chennai. The incident occurred on September 30, 2025, when a steel arch, an under-construction roof-like metal structure at a height reported between 20 to 147 feet, collapsed, killing nine workers instantly. One other worker sustained serious injuries.

In a condolence message issued on October 1, 2025, the ADSU Central Committee extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased, whose names are Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thaosen, Phaibit Phonglo, Bidayum Parbosa, Dimaraj Thaosen, Prayanta Sorong, Paban Sorong, Sumon Kharikapsa, and Dipak Rajiyung, and reaffirmed its solidarity with the community. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this news. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. The loss of these precious lives is a tragedy that has shaken our community,” the statement read.

The Statement

The union called for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged that adequate safety measures be enforced at construction sites to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Signing off the statement, Diponjil Thaosen and Bipojit Thaosen, Information & Publicity Secretaries of ADSU, said: “We stand united with the community in grief. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may the Almighty grant strength to the families to cope with this immense loss.”