AI Translates Over 42,500 SC Judgments into Regional Languages

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the Indian legal system has led to significant advancements, with thousands of Supreme Court judgments now available in multiple languages.

Advertisment

As of now, 36,324 Supreme Court verdicts have been translated into Hindi, while 42,765 judgments have been translated into 17 regional languages. These translations are accessible on the e-SCR portal, making legal decisions more accessible to the public.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, revealed that AI Translation Committees in various High Courts oversee the translation of both Supreme Court and High Court judgments into vernacular languages. This initiative aims to ensure that legal content reaches a wider audience and promotes greater inclusivity in the judicial process.

Highlighting the use of AI in legal research and translation, Meghwal emphasized AI's growing role in improving administrative efficiency and legal procedures. AI technologies such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics are now being employed for tasks like automated filing, intelligent scheduling, case information management, and even communication with litigants through chatbots.

Under the e-Courts Project Phase III, efforts are being made to create a "smart" system that integrates modern technologies for a more seamless user experience. This includes minimizing manual data entry and file scrutiny through the use of AI, ML, OCR, and NLP in e-Courts software applications.

As part of this effort, 17 High Courts have begun posting e-High Court Reports (e-HCR) or e-Indian Law Reports (e-ILR) on their websites. These digital platforms allow public access to judgments in vernacular languages, further enhancing the transparency and accessibility of legal decisions.

In response to concerns over data privacy in AI applications, Meghwal assured that the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard citizens' privacy. A sub-committee comprising six High Court judges, along with a technical working group of domain experts, has been established by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court. This group is tasked with recommending secure connectivity and authentication mechanisms for data protection within the e-Courts infrastructure.

The Minister also highlighted the Case Information System (CIS), which logs the daily proceedings of each case, ensuring that litigants are kept informed via e-Courts service platforms such as websites and mobile applications.

Furthermore, model rules have been introduced for live-streaming and recording court proceedings, ensuring greater transparency and accessibility.

The government's ongoing efforts to incorporate AI into the legal system are paving the way for a more efficient, secure, and accessible judicial process, benefiting both legal professionals and the public alike.