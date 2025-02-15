Amritsar to Receive Second Batch of US Deportees Tonight; More Expected

In the second phase of deportations under US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, 119 undocumented Indian immigrants are scheduled to arrive at Punjab's Amritsar International Airport on Saturday night. The deportees will be flown in a C-17 US military transport aircraft, marking another round of mass repatriation following last week's deportation of 104 Indian nationals.

Breakdown of Deportees by State

According to reports, the deportees include:

67 from Punjab

33 from Haryana

8 from Gujarat

3 from Uttar Pradesh

2 each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra

1 each from Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh

The aircraft is expected to land at 10 PM on Saturday, and similar deportation flights are anticipated every two weeks until all undocumented Indian immigrants in the US are repatriated, according to a PTI report.

PM Modi on Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking

The deportations come in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, where he met President Trump to discuss key bilateral issues, including immigration policies. Addressing a joint press conference, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to accepting its undocumented citizens while stressing the need to curb human trafficking networks that mislead and exploit migrants.

"Many of those living illegally in the US come from ordinary families and are misled by traffickers with false promises. It should be our joint effort to eliminate such an ecosystem at its root. We are confident that President Trump will cooperate fully in dismantling this network," said Modi.

Controversy Over Treatment of Deportees

The treatment of Indian deportees has sparked widespread political backlash in India, with opposition leaders demanding the Centre take a firm stance against the alleged inhumane treatment of those being sent back. Reports indicate that deportees were handcuffed and shackled, a standard security protocol by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prevent escape attempts or disruptions. However, many critics argue that such measures are excessive and degrading, especially for individuals whose only violation is immigration-related.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s Response

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed concerns in Parliament, assuring that the Indian government is actively engaging with US authorities to ensure the dignified treatment of deportees.

"While immigration laws must be respected, human dignity should not be compromised. We are in dialogue with US officials to ensure that Indian citizens are treated fairly during repatriation," said Jaishankar.

As the US tightens immigration laws, India faces the challenge of curbing illegal migration through stronger border management and diplomatic negotiations, ensuring that Indian citizens are not subjected to unfair treatment abroad.

