Arijit Singh, R. Ashwin, Harvinder Singh Among Padma Shri Awardees for 2025

In a significant announcement, the Government of India has revealed the list of individuals set to be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award this year. The list features a diverse range of personalities from various fields, including music, sports, acting, and social work.

Among the prominent names are renowned singer Arijit Singh, veteran actor Ashok Saraf, and celebrated Hindustani classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande. Also receiving the award is singer Jaspinder Narula, known for her contributions to Indian music.

In the realm of sports, Harvinder Singh, a gold medal-winning para-archer, has been recognized for his remarkable achievements in archery. Cricketing star R. Ashwin, a prominent Indian cricketer, is also among the honorees.

Jonas Masetti, founder of Vishva Vidya Gurukulam in Brazil, has been acknowledged for his work in education and social service. The Padma Shri will also be posthumously awarded to Kishore Kunal, President of Bihar Religious Board and Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust, for his dedication to religious and social causes.

These distinguished individuals will be honored for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields. The Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian awards conferred by the President of India, recognizing individuals for their distinguished service.

Full list here: https://www.padmaawards.gov.in/Document/pdf/notifications/PadmaAwards/2025.pdf

