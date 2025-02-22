Assam Woman Alleges Repeated Sexual Assault in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a young woman from Assam was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in Delhi, sources said on Saturday.

According to the victim woman, a year ago, she had moved to Delhi for work purpose. The victim woman had been allegedly subjected to sexual assault at least four times.

Despite approaching the police, she claims that the Delhi Police refused to register her complaint. The incident reportedly took place in Delhi’s Miyawali Nagar under the jurisdiction of Paschim Vihar Police. When the victim and her family members tried to file a complaint, they were reportedly beaten up by the police personnel.

The victim woman hails from Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The entire case is now being monitored by Delhi Police's Northeast Coordinator, Dr.Ghritashri Bhuyan Narula.