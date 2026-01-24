Assam Woman Dr Ashma Begum Arrested in Delhi for Using Fake Diplomatic Identity Ahead of R-Day

Delhi Police have arrested a woman from Assam for allegedly using a fake diplomatic number plate on a luxury SUV and misrepresenting herself as a foreign diplomat.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Ashma Begum, around 48 years old. She was apprehended on January 15 while driving a Toyota Innova fitted with a counterfeit diplomatic registration plate. Police also recovered multiple fake diplomatic number plates from her possession.

The arrest has drawn attention as it comes just days ahead of the 77th Republic Day, a period marked by heightened security across the national capital, especially in sensitive areas of Lutyens’ Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the woman allegedly used the fake diplomatic identity to move freely through high-security zones, including areas housing central government ministries, embassies, consulates and residences of foreign diplomats.

Police sources said the woman was frequently seen in diplomatic circles in Vasant Vihar, a locality known for foreign missions and diplomats’ residences. She reportedly attended social gatherings hosted by embassies and used these connections to gain trust.

Residents familiar with her activities claimed she often introduced herself as a diplomat, parked her vehicle inside embassy premises and lived in a rented house in Vasant Vihar, which she reportedly claimed as her own.

The arrest was carried out by the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell. During initial questioning, the woman allegedly failed to identify the embassy she claimed to represent or produce any valid diplomatic or vehicle ownership documents.

Police officials said she later told investigators that she had bought the SUV from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but did not complete the registration process in her name.

Further investigation revealed that the woman is a resident of Guwahati and claims to be the national secretary of the Republic Party of India (RPI), led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. She has also claimed associations with multiple sports organisations.

Police said investigations are ongoing to determine how long she had been using the fake diplomatic identity and whether others were involved.

