Assam’s Rising Taekwondo Titans Clinch Twin Silver in Dehradun

Assam's young martial artists brought pride to the state at the 4th Cadet & Junior National Taekwondo Championship 2025, held at the Multipurpose Hall, Parade Ground in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from May 29 to June 1.

Adwik Sarma clinched a silver medal in the Cadet category under the 61 kg weight class, showcasing skill and determination. The event for this weight category took place on May 31. The gold medal was secured by Abhay Kumar Sahani of Bihar, while the bronze medals went to Dipendra Singh of Uttarakhand and Tanmay Singh of SSCB. The competition was intense, with all athletes displaying strong techniques and sportsmanship throughout the matches. Adwik displayed strong technique and resilience throughout the matches, earning positive recognition from coaches and spectators.

Adding to Assam's success, Biswajit Brahma secured a silver medal in the Junior category of the championship. His stellar performance and relentless dedication earned him national-level recognition, further underscoring the growing strength of Assam’s taekwondo talent.

Both athletes’ performances reflect the skill and dedication of Assam’s young taekwondo talents, bringing laurels to the state and earning recognition as rising stars in Indian Taekwondo.

