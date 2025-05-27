7 Members of Dehradun Family Found Dead in Car in Panchkula; Suicide Pact Suspected

In a heart-wrenching incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead inside a car in Panchkula’s Sector 27 in what police suspect to be a mass suicide. The tragic discovery was made late Monday night, with preliminary investigations pointing towards financial distress as the possible motive.

According to police officials, the deceased have been identified as Praveen Mittal (42), a resident of Dehradun, along with his parents, wife, and three children—two daughters and a son. The family had reportedly traveled to Panchkula on Monday to attend a religious event — a Hanuman Katha organized at Bageshwar Dham.

Following the conclusion of the event, the family is believed to have taken the drastic step while returning home. The lifeless bodies were discovered in a car parked outside a house on a quiet street in Sector 27. Locals noticed the family inside the vehicle appearing unresponsive and immediately alerted the emergency response system by dialing 112.

Police and PCR teams rushed to the scene, forced open the car doors, and transported the victims — who were found unconscious — to both a private hospital and the Panchkula Civil Hospital. Tragically, all seven were declared brought dead upon arrival.

A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the vehicle, further supporting the theory of a suicide pact driven by mounting financial liabilities. A forensic team and crime scene experts also reached the spot for a thorough investigation.

Senior officials, including Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya, were present to oversee the investigation. Speaking to the media, DCP Amit Dahiya stated, “It is too early to draw any definitive conclusions. The investigation is underway, and we are trying to contact the family’s relatives to complete inquest procedures.”

The bodies have been sent to a private hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, police are continuing their probe to confirm the motive and verify the authenticity of the suicide note.

This tragic incident has left the local community in shock and mourning, highlighting the severe toll financial burdens can take on mental health.

