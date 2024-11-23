BJP Confident of NDA Victory in Maharashtra, Jharkhand; Strong Early Leads in Assam Bypolls

As vote counting for the 2024 assembly elections progresses, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA alliance will form the government in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonawalla took a jibe at the opposition alliance, claiming that their preemptive questioning of EVMs reflects growing anxiety over an impending defeat.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "In both the places, NDA is going to form its government under the leadership of PM Modi. Exits polls have already come and in a short while, exact polls are also going to come and NDA is going to win. The way questions are being raised on EVM even before the results are announced, it is clear that they (INDIA alliance) have already started worrying about their defeat."

BJP Leads in Early Trends in Maharashtra

Early trends from Maharashtra's 2024 assembly elections indicate a strong performance by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP leading in 105 constituencies. Key candidates like Mangal Prabhat Lodha are ahead by 3,013 votes in Malabar Hill, and Rahul Narvekar holds a 4,515-vote lead in Colaba. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Varun Sardesai is locked in a close contest with NCP's Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra East. Meanwhile, in Belapur, BJP's Manda Mhatre is leading by 2,800 votes after five rounds of counting.

With the Mahayuti alliance securing 158 seats and the MVA trailing with 121, the BJP is on track to secure a clear majority, positioning itself to form the next government independently.

Early Trends from Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA alliance is leading with 43 seats, while the JMM-led INDIA bloc is ahead in 35 seats, according to early trends. The majority mark in Jharkhand is 41.

Assam Bypolls

In Assam, BJP is gaining an edge in the by-elections. Early results show BJP candidates leading in several constituencies:

In Samaguri, BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma is ahead by 2,431 votes over Congress’s Tanzil Hussain.

In Behali, BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal leads by 1,091 votes.

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is ahead by 173 votes.

In Bongaigaon, AGP candidate Diptimayi Chowdhury leads by 673 votes.

In Sidli, BPF candidate Shuddho Kumar Basumatary leads by 104 votes.

The first round of vote counting in Bongaigaon has concluded with AGP’s Diptimayi Chowdhury in the lead.