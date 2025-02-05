Delhi Assembly Election: Voter Turnout Hits 57.84% as Polling Concludes

The voting for the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly Election 2025 concluded on a high note, with a recorded voter turnout of 57.84% by 6 PM. The polling process, which began at 7:00 AM across all 70 constituencies, saw a massive turnout, culminating in a broad, democratic exercise to decide the future of Delhi's political landscape. Voting continued until 6:00 PM, with extensive security measures in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful election day

Advertisment

With 13,766 polling stations set up to facilitate the voting process, a total of 699 candidates from various political factions vied for a coveted seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The stakes were high, as the election determined whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would secure a historic third consecutive term or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress would make a comeback to reclaim control of the capital.

In a bid to ensure inclusivity, special provisions were made for senior citizens and people with disabilities, with 733 polling stations specially equipped to cater to their needs. The Election Commission also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, allowing voters to check real-time crowd levels at their respective polling stations, ensuring minimal wait times and a streamlined voting experience.