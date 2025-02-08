BJP’s Triumph in Delhi: 10 Crucial Factors That Secured Their Landslide Victory

In a historic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in Delhi after 27 years, clinching 48 out of 70 seats, as per the Election Commission's official results. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has ruled the Union Territory for the past decade, managed to secure only 23 seats.

Advertisment

This marks the BJP's third significant win in the last four months, following victories in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Several factors contributed to the BJP's comfortable victory in Delhi:

1. Anti-Incumbency Factor The AAP, which has been in power since 2013, failed to overcome mounting anti-incumbency sentiments. Despite making last-minute changes to their candidate list, public dissatisfaction remained strong, with many AAP MLAs criticized for being inaccessible and out of touch with their constituents.

2. Union Budget's Focus on the Middle Class The Union Budget, which emphasized tax relief for the middle class just days before the elections, played a crucial role. AAP, once the champion of middle-class concerns, is now perceived as focusing primarily on the underprivileged. Kejriwal's efforts to address middle-class issues appeared too late and insufficient.

3. Freebies and Continuation of AAP Schemes While the BJP had previously criticized AAP's welfare programs as 'revadis', it reversed course in Delhi, assuring voters that AAP's schemes would continue under BJP rule. The BJP's manifesto promised financial aid for women and discounted LPG cylinders, effectively countering AAP's narrative.

4. The Double-Engine Government Appeal The "double-engine sarkaar" concept, with BJP in power at both the Centre and the Delhi government, resonated with voters. AAP's frequent blame game against the Centre and LG, coupled with BJP's promises of effective governance, pushed voters toward the BJP.

5. Rahul Gandhi's Attacks on Kejriwal Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's personal attacks on Kejriwal also played a role in weakening AAP's position. Gandhi equated Kejriwal to PM Modi, further damaging the AAP leader's image.

6. Corruption Allegations Against AAP Leadership AAP's promise to fight corruption was undermined by corruption charges against top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh. The controversy surrounding the liquor policy and the subsequent legal battles hurt AAP’s credibility.

7. Unclean Yamuna and Air Pollution AAP's failure to address Delhi's pollution and the unclean Yamuna also played a significant role in the BJP's victory. The BJP promised to clean the Yamuna and reduce air pollution, further distancing themselves from Kejriwal's record on these issues.

8. PM Modi's Campaigning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intense campaign, focusing on Kejriwal's governance failures, helped solidify BJP's lead. Modi's personal jibes against Kejriwal, including calling his government an 'AAPda' (disaster), resonated with the electorate.

9. Tailored Campaign Message BJP's campaign in Delhi was strategically tailored to address the city's unique concerns, downplaying Hindutva and focusing on governance and the middle class, contrasting it with Kejriwal's failures.

10. Congress-AAP Rivalry The internal rivalry between Congress and AAP also contributed to BJP's success. While both parties accused each other of being the BJP's 'B team', the infighting played a role in discrediting Kejriwal.

Also Read: BJP Returns to Delhi After 27 Years, Topples AAP's 'Sheesh Mahal'