Delhi Secretariat Closed Amid Election Tension, Security Measures in Place

In an unexpected move, the Delhi Secretariat has been temporarily closed due to security concerns and the safety of crucial government records. The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a notice urging all files, documents, and computer hardware to remain within the Secretariat complex unless approved by GAD for removal. The directive also emphasized the need for department heads to ensure the protection of records, including electronic files.

Advertisment

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections unfolded this morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead with a significant early lead. By midday, the saffron party had established dominance in 50 of the 70 seats, causing widespread speculation about an imminent comeback after 27 years in the capital. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to claw back into the race as the day progressed.

By 2.30 pm, with over 85% of the votes counted, the direction of the election became clearer. According to official Election Commission data, key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, suffered defeats in their respective constituencies. The most notable result came from the Kalkaji seat, where AAP's Chief Minister Atishi claimed victory, despite a hard-fought contest against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, who initially led but ultimately lost.

With a voter turnout of 60.54% on February 5, the outcome of the 70-member Delhi Assembly now appears almost settled. While the BJP leads, the temporary shutdown of the Secretariat and the security protocols in place have raised questions about the transparency and readiness of the Delhi government for the shifting political landscape.

Also Read: "Victory in Kalkaji, But Fight Continues," Delhi CM Atishi on Poll Result