PM Modi Highlights Bodo Peace Accord’s Impact at Bodoland Mohotsov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the debut edition of the Bodoland Mohotsov today at KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium, in the presence of Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam; Dipen Boro, President of ABSU; Pramod Boro, CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR); and 5,000 people from the Bodo community, including those from Assam, West Bengal, and Nepal.

The two-day festival, celebrating the monumental 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, is a grand event focusing on language, literature, and culture, aimed at sustaining peace and building a vibrant Bodo society.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the festival would usher in a new era of peace, prosperity, and progress for the youth of the Bodo community, who have endured violence and bloodshed for a long time.

“It’s quite an emotional moment for me to be a part of this mega event, which is celebrating the rich culture, education, and language of the Bodo community. It’s a moment of pride for me to see the people of Bodoland in a celebratory mood. Festivals like Bodoland Mohotsov will bring a revolution in the Bodo community and pave the way for peace, progress, and prosperity. I am happy that the festival started on the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepawali, the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,” said Modi during the inauguration.

Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the transformative leadership of Modi in the Bodo Peace Accord. He said, “Modi Ji's leadership in the Bodo Peace Accord has been a transformative moment for our community, offering a new lease of life to the youth of Bodoland. His unwavering commitment and personal involvement in the accord reflect his deep understanding of our aspirations. For the Bodo community, it’s a source of immense pride that our Prime Minister dedicated time and effort to bring lasting peace. This historic achievement will shape generations to come. We stand united in gratitude for his visionary leadership. The Bodo community will always be thankful to our Prime Minister for this peace accord. He empowered our community. This festival wouldn’t have been possible today without the visionary thought of our Prime Minister.”

Pramod Boro, CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region, said the Prime Minister’s presence at the inaugural of the first Bodoland Mohotsov marked a monumental moment for the community. “Today, women and children of Bodoland feel safe, and the credit completely goes to our PM. His vision for peace and prosperity is just like our Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. Bodoland witnessed peace and development following the signing of the historic Bodo Accord under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister,” he added.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in his address, emphasized the rich culture, tradition, and literature of the Bodo community and their contribution to Indian heritage. He also spoke about the rapid development in the region, particularly in the railway network, under Modi's leadership. “Our Prime Minister has brought a new ray of development in the Northeast. Many far-flung areas of the Northeast are getting connected with mainstream India through the extraordinary development work undertaken by the BJP government. The telecom sector is expanding its 5G network in those areas of Northeast,” said Acharya.

Earlier in the day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held, led by Dr. Surath Narzary, President of BSS; Dipen Boro, President of ABSU; Bijul Nelson Daimary, President of DuBHA; and Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj, celebrating unity and pride. The festival, which will run until November 16, 2025, will focus on the rich culture, language, and education of the Bodo community, alongside other communities from the BTR.

In addition to Bodo traditions and culture, the festival will feature a cultural extravaganza with presentations from various communities including Santalis, Bengalis, Rajbongshis, ethnic Assamese, Garos, Rabhas, Gorkhas, Odiyas, and others from the Bodoland Territorial Region. The festival aims to unite the indigenous Bodo people residing not only in Bodoland but also in Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and other international border areas of the Northeast.