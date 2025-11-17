Delhi Blast: Police Question 2,000 Kashmiri Students in White-Collar Terror Probe

As the investigation into the November 10 car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives, continues, Faridabad police are questioning multiple Kashmiri students living on rent in the city to trace possible links to the alleged “white-collar terror module” behind the attack.

According to reports, over 2,000 tenants and students have been questioned so far, with further interrogations underway. Officials said the questioning aims to uncover any leads or connections to the suspected terror network.

Investigating agencies have revealed that Al-Falah University in Faridabad became a key focus in the investigation after alleged links to the terror module surfaced. They reportedly found caches of arms, explosives, and ammonium nitrate, a chemical that can be used to make explosives. The Faridabad Crime Branch visited the campus to carry out inquiries as part of the ongoing probe.

The investigation has now turned interstate, covering Delhi, Faridabad, and Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence agencies uncovered a fund trail of Rs 20 lakh linked to three doctors- Umar, Muzammil, and Shaheen. Reports suggest the money was routed via a hawala network by a handler of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group. Approximately Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a chemical that can be used in explosives.

The blast on November 10 near the historic Red Fort claimed 12 lives and injured several others. Following the incident, Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under criminal conspiracy charges. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now leading the investigation.

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Indian and National Medical Registers with immediate effect.

Preliminary findings suggest the accused had planned coordinated attacks, intending to move in pairs carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Delhi Police confirmed that the Red Fort car blast was carried out by Dr Umar Un Nabi after DNA testing matched his sample with that of his mother.

Al-Falah University, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the accused doctors, stating that the institution had no knowledge of any wrongdoing and that no hazardous chemicals were stored or used on campus.

