Delhi CM Blames AAP Govt. To Have Emptied Coffer To Give Women Rs. 2500

Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta came out with severe allegations against the previous AAP government saying that it left with an “empty public exchequer”. However, Mrs. Gupta has assured the women of the national capital that they will get their monthly payment of Rs 2,500 as promised by BJP. She made these claims on Sunday February 23.

Response to Atishi’s Letter:

Rekha Gupta’s statement is viewed as a response to her predecessor Atishi Marlena, the MLA from Kalkaji constituency. Two days back, Atshi wrote a letter to the new CM of Delhi seeking a meeting with AAP’s legislative group on February 23.

In her letter, Atishi wrote—“ The supreme leader of BJP and the Indian PM Narendra Modi declared in an election campaign meeting held on 31st January at Dwarka that if BJP is voted to power, the at the first cabinet meeting of the government it will pass the scheme of Rs 2500 per month cash to the women of Delhi. However, in the first cabinet meeting of your government held on 20th February, the scheme was not passed.”

On Rekha Gupta’s statement, Atishi hit back saying that after 10 years, the AAP regime left a fiscally strong government to the BJP. The party must focus on delivering on their promises instead of making excuses, she said.

The new Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, said that when the AAP government was first formed in 2015, Delhi’s total budget was only Rs 30,000 crore, which has grown to Rs. 77,000 crore in the past 10 years.

“From the moment the BJP government was formed, I had expected it to start making excuses to avoid fulfilling its so-called guarantees and promises,” Atishi said hitting the BJP.