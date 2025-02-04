"Double AI" for India's Future: PM Modi Stresses Role of Artificial Intelligence and Aspirations

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's commitment to building a developed India, asserting that the President’s address strengthens the resolve for a "Viksit Bharat." He expressed that the address instills confidence, inspires the public, and reinforces the vision of development.

PM Modi highlighted the government's approach of focusing on genuine development for the poor and middle class, noting, "We have not given false slogans to the poor, but true development." He added that understanding the struggles of the common man requires determination and commitment. The Prime Minister also reiterated the government’s inclusive approach, stating, "A Government that has worked for all sections of society."

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of efficient resource management, stating, "Our model is both savings and development, public money for the public." He lauded the middle class for its contribution to the nation's growth, noting that income tax reductions have increased their earnings. "In 2013-14, income up to ₹2 lakh was tax-free, and today, income up to ₹12 lakh is tax-free," he stated.

Focusing on India's youth, PM Modi emphasized the government's commitment to empowering young people, stating, "Our youth are now raising the flag of success in every field." He also introduced the concept of "double AI," referring to both Artificial Intelligence and Aspirational India as pillars of the nation's progress.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to the Constitution, PM Modi said, "There is also a spirit of the Constitution," stressing that to strengthen the Constitution, one must live by its spirit. He expressed that public service is about nation-building and that power should serve the people, not become a legacy.

PM Modi also pointed to the government's initiatives for the empowerment of SC, ST, and OBC communities, saying, "We have worked strongly in the direction of providing more and more opportunities to SC, ST, and OBC in every sector." He further emphasized the importance of unity and care for the poor and downtrodden in nation-building.

The Prime Minister concluded by asserting the importance of focusing on 100% saturation in every scheme, ensuring that entitled individuals receive their due. He also highlighted the MSME sector as a key driver of employment and economic growth, contributing significantly to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

