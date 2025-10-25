EC Warns Political Parties Against Using AI Deepfakes During Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a strict advisory to all national and state-recognised political parties, directing them to refrain from using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated or synthetic content during election campaigns.

The EC warned that the growing misuse of manipulated media, including deepfakes and AI-altered videos, poses a serious threat to the fairness, transparency and integrity of the electoral process.

In its advisory, the Commission noted that hyper-realistic AI-generated content is increasingly being used to falsely depict political leaders making misleading or electorally sensitive statements. Such content misguides voters and contaminates the level playing field, which is essential for free and fair elections. The ECI stated that the use of such deceptive technology distorts political narratives and can trap voters and political stakeholders into drawing incorrect conclusions.

In recent months, AI-generated videos have emerged as a powerful tool in political propaganda, especially on social media platforms. Notably, both the BJP and the Congress party have been using AI-crafted campaign videos to target each other online.

The Commission stressed that artificially generated misinformation has the dangerous ability to masquerade as truth and influence public opinion. Therefore, it has become imperative to enforce greater transparency and accountability in the use of technology during electioneering. The ECI reminded political parties that it had earlier issued guidelines on the ethical use of social media on May 6, 2024, and an advisory on labelling synthetic and AI-generated content on January 16, 2024.

As per the new advisory issued under the constitutional powers of the Commission granted by Article 324, all political parties must strictly comply with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Any AI-generated or altered audio, video or image used for campaign purposes must carry a clear and visible disclosure label. Political parties, candidates and campaign teams will be held responsible for ensuring compliance with these directives.

The ECI further directed political parties to report any unlawful or fake content, including fraudulent user accounts, to the concerned social media platforms. If the issue remains unresolved, the matter must be escalated to the Grievance Appellate Committee as per Rule 3A of the IT Rules, 2021. The Commission clarified that any attempt to spread misleading AI-generated content during elections will be treated as a violation of election guidelines and cyber laws and will invite strict action.

The Election Commission reiterated that these measures have been taken to protect electoral integrity, ensure a level playing field for all political participants and safeguard voter trust in the democratic process.

