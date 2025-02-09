Employability of Indian Graduates Rises to 54.81% in 2024, Says Mandaviya at BIMSTEC Youth Summit

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted a significant rise in the employability of Indian graduates, from 33.95% in 2013 to 54.81% in 2024, attributing the improvement to the government's skill-building initiatives. Mandaviya was speaking at the inauguration of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Youth Summit in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

The minister credited the rise in employability to the government’s focus on bridging the skill gap amid the increasing global demand for skilled professionals. He shared that over 1.5 crore youth have been trained in fields such as AI, robotics, and digital technologies through the Skill India Scheme, preparing them for the future job market.

Mandaviya emphasized the importance of BIMSTEC countries, which represent over 60% of the population under the age of 35, in contributing to collective growth and development. India is committed to playing a leading role in the region by offering expertise, resources, and vision.

"BIMSTEC is not just about governments working together but connecting people, empowering youth, and building a future of shared prosperity," Mandaviya said. He also noted that the region, comprising India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is home to 1.8 billion people and has a combined GDP of USD 4.5 trillion.

The Union Minister further discussed the significance of the summit's theme, “Youth Bridge for Intra-BIMSTEC Exchange,” and the creation of a vibrant, multi-sectoral regional youth ecosystem. The youth brigade initiative is aimed at empowering young leaders through the integration of entrepreneurship, sports, educational institutions, and technology.

Mandaviya also pointed out that India’s bid for hosting the 2036 Olympics would bolster the BIMSTEC sporting ecosystem by attracting global investment, enhancing training facilities, and promoting international sports partnerships.

Speaking on India's economic aspirations, Mandaviya said the country aims to become a USD 7 trillion economy by 2030 and a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. The minister highlighted that the World Economic Forum's “Future of Jobs Report” predicts 170 million new jobs globally by 2030 due to advances in automation and AI.

The BIMSTEC Youth Summit is a five-day event organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, focusing on facilitating the exchange of experiences and youth-led initiatives among member countries.

