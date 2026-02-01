Five Shots Fired Outside Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty’s House in Mumbai

Five rounds of gunfire were reported outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty in the early hours of Sunday in Mumbai, triggering a security alert in the area. The incident occurred between 12.40 am and 1 am, police officials said.

No injuries were reported in the firing. Shetty was present at home when the shots were fired, according to reports.

Initial findings suggest that a single individual was involved in the incident. CCTV footage reviewed by the police reportedly shows the suspect lingering in the area and smoking before the firing. The motive behind the act remains unclear.

Teams from the Mumbai Police, including personnel from Juhu Police Station and the crime branch, rushed to the spot and began an investigation. A high-level meeting of senior police officials is also underway to assess the situation.

A case has been registered against unknown assailants under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Security has been tightened around Shetty’s residential tower as a precautionary measure.

Rohit Shetty is among Bollywood’s most successful directors, known for blockbuster franchises such as Golmaal and Singham.

The incident has revived memories of a similar firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in 2024, when two bike-borne men opened fire and escaped. That attack was later claimed by the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has a long-running feud with the actor linked to the blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan has since been under heightened security cover.

Police said all possible angles are being examined in the Rohit Shetty case and investigations are ongoing.

