Four Most-Wanted Bihar Gangsters Killed in Delhi Encounter

Four most-wanted gangsters from Bihar were killed in a police encounter in Delhi’s Rohini area late Wednesday. The joint operation was conducted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in coordination with Bihar Police, following specific intelligence inputs.

According to reports, the encounter took place around 2:20 AM. when police teams surrounded the suspects. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the deaths of all four gangsters on the spot. They have been identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21).

Reports suggest that the gangsters were allegedly planning to create unrest in Bihar ahead of the upcoming elections. The bodies were later shifted to Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini for post-mortem.

Police stated that the slain gang members were wanted in multiple serious cases across Bihar and Nepal, including violent crimes and extortion rackets. Their long history of criminal activities had placed them on the radar of several law enforcement agencies.

Police said that the encounter was the culmination of weeks of coordinated tracking and surveillance. “Both Delhi and Bihar Police had been monitoring this gang’s movements for some time. After confirming their presence in Rohini, the operation was executed with precision. This successful encounter will serve as a strong message to organized crime networks,” an officer said.

The Delhi Police have launched further investigations to trace the gang’s network and possible associates in the national capital region.

Also Read: Punjab AAP MLA Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Head