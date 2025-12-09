Govt to Conduct 2027 Census Digitally

The Central government is preparing to overhaul the way population data is collected, with the 2027 Census set to go fully digital. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the upcoming exercise will rely on technology-driven tools rather than traditional paper-based methods.

Rai explained that field enumerators will use mobile applications to gather information, while citizens who prefer to fill in their details themselves will be able to do so through an online portal. A dedicated digital dashboard will oversee and track the progress of the nationwide operation.

He also noted that the long-standing principles of Census enumeration will remain unchanged: individuals will be counted at the place where they are located during the survey period. Data related to migration, including birthplace, previous residence, duration of stay, and reasons for moving, will continue to be captured as before.

The minister added that the government publishes the Census questionnaire in the Official Gazette ahead of the field process to ensure transparency and preparedness.

In his official statement, Rai said, “It has been decided to conduct Census 2027 through digital means. It is planned to collect data through Mobile Apps. Respondents may also self-enumerate through the web portal. The Census process is to be managed and monitored through a dedicated portal. In the Census, information of every individual is collected at the place where they are found during the entire period of enumeration.”

He further reiterated, “Further, Migration data is collected for each and every individual based on their place of birth and place of last residence. The census also collects information on the duration of stay at the current residence and the reason for migration. Questionnaire for Census is notified before conducting field work by the Central Government through Official Gazette.”

