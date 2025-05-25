NDA Chiefs Back Operation Sindoor, Caste Census in PM Modi’s Meet

A day-long conclave of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) concluded in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by several senior Union ministers.

The meeting, held at the Ashoka Hotel, witnessed the participation of around 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states. Prominent leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were also in attendance.

Two significant resolutions were adopted during the meeting, one concerning Operation Sindoor and the other on the caste census. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated, “Two resolutions were passed, first on Operation Sindoor and second on the caste census. Everyone expressed gratitude and congratulated our armed forces and Prime Minister Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.”

The resolution on Operation Sindoor was proposed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and backed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. BJP national president JP Nadda said, “The ongoing campaign against Naxalites was also discussed. Our Chhattisgarh Chief Minister shared insights on the fight against Naxalism and the progress achieved. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma emphasised efforts to rehabilitate Naxal-affected areas and integrate them into the mainstream.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the leaders on the Centre’s strategy to combat Left-wing extremism. “He guided and informed all the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers about how we have leveraged our strength to defeat it,” said JP Nadda.

The caste census proposal was introduced by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and received support from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Nadda said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasised that the caste census is in line with the BJP’s constitutional commitments. “We also discussed the caste census, which is a part of the BJP's Constitution,” he stated.

Several chief ministers showcased important welfare and development schemes from their states during the session. The meeting also paid tribute to the victims of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, honouring those who lost their lives.

Speaking at the meeting, Eknath Shinde praised PM Modi and Operation Sindoor, stating that the NDA has shown that the phrase "those who clash with us will be destroyed" is more than just words; it is a reality.

He added that Operation Sindoor has revived a strong sense of confidence and pride among ordinary Indians. "We salute the Centre's policies, the bravery of our armed forces, and the courage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shinde stated.

Referring to PM Modi’s recent statement, "PM Modi doesn’t have blood in his veins, but hot sindoor," Shinde said, "The 140 crore people of this country are proud of you. Every citizen is fortunate to have a courageous, valiant, and selfless patriot like you as our Prime Minister."

“Operation Sindoor will be remembered as a powerful response to those who tried to disrupt India’s path of peaceful development,” Shinde said. He added that the operation showcases the NDA government’s firm commitment to India’s sovereignty and the safety of its people.

