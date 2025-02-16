High-Level Committee Formed to Investigate Delhi Railway Station Stampede

A two-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. According to reports, the panel will examine the circumstances leading to the incident and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Dilip Kumar, the Executive Director of Information & Publicity at the Railway Board, stated, “A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter.”

Kumar further assured that the situation is now under control, with passengers accommodated on special trains and normal train operations restored. He attributed the incident to an unprecedented surge in passengers, prompting the railways to deploy four additional special trains to manage the crowd.

The stampede-like situation unfolded around 10 pm on platforms 13 and 14 when a sudden rush of passengers attempted to board trains bound for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday. The congestion led to multiple individuals fainting, triggering panic and rumours of a stampede, which further escalated the chaos.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also directed a high-level inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident and propose preventive measures.

Among the 18 deceased in the incident were 11 women and four children, while over a dozen others sustained injuries. In response, Northern Railways swiftly arranged for the evacuation of stranded passengers by operating additional special trains. Meanwhile, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Delhi Police facilitated medical aid and transported the injured to nearby hospitals.