Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Claims 18 Lives, Injures Over a Dozen

At least 18 people, including 11 women and four children, lost their lives, while more than a dozen others sustained injuries in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, reports said.

The chaos erupted when a sudden surge of passengers rushed to board trains bound for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The Ministry of Railways, in an official statement, described the incident as "unfortunate" and confirmed that a high-level inquiry has been initiated.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (railway), platform number 14 was heavily crowded as the Prayagraj Express was stationed there. Additionally, delays in the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express led to a significant presence of passengers on platforms 12, 13, and 14.

An eyewitness, an IAF sergeant, recalled on Sunday that despite repeated announcements urging people to disperse, the crowd remained uncontrollable. He noted that while the administration made efforts to manage the situation, people failed to heed the warnings.

Expressing his grief over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on 'X', "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," he posted on X.

As per reports, financial aid of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the families of the victims of the stampede. Rs 2.5 lakh assistance has also been announced for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for people with minor injuries, reports added.