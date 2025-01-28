Himachal IG and Cops Sentenced to Life for Role in Death of Rape-Murder Suspect

In a landmark decision, a CBI court in Chandigarh sentenced Himachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven other police officers to life imprisonment for their role in the custodial death of Suraj, an accused in the 2017 rape and murder case of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Shimla's Kotkhai.

The sentence, handed down on Monday, is the culmination of a lengthy investigation that has shocked the nation.

The convicted officers include former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manoj Joshi, Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Deep Chand Sharma, and five other police personnel—Head Constables Mohan Lal, Surat Singh, Rafee Mohammad, along with Constable Ranjit Sateta. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the convicted officers.

The case stems from the gruesome 2017 incident in which the body of a 16-year-old schoolgirl was discovered two days after her disappearance. The post-mortem confirmed rape and murder, leading to the arrest of several suspects, including Suraj. While the investigation initially seemed straightforward, the situation took a dark turn when Suraj was found dead under mysterious circumstances while in police custody at the Kotkhai police station.

As the investigation unravelled, it became clear that police officers involved in the case had tortured Suraj in an attempt to extract a confession, leading to his untimely death. This prompted the Himachal Pradesh government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Zaidi, to probe the case. However, it was later revealed that the officers had fabricated evidence, and several were implicated in criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, and other charges.

The case was transferred to the CBI after the Himachal Pradesh High Court raised concerns over the investigation's integrity. After a thorough inquiry, the CBI arrested Zaidi, Joshi, and the others for their involvement in the custodial death. The court's verdict has been met with widespread attention, with many questioning the accountability of law enforcement officers entrusted with upholding justice.

The conviction also comes after the Supreme Court transferred the case to Chandigarh in 2019, highlighting the national significance of this case, which has raised concerns over police brutality and the abuse of power. Interestingly, the court acquitted the then Superintendent of Police DW Negi, despite the gravity of the allegations.

As the sentence is delivered, the case serves as a grim reminder of the dark side of law enforcement and the pressing need for reforms to ensure that those in power are held accountable for their actions.

