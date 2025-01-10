Kejriwal Writes To EC To Raid Parvesh Singh's House For MCC Violation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to investigate alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. In a letter to the CEC on Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that Singh was distributing Rs 1,100 each to women, violating election norms, and requested a raid on his residence.

Advertisment

Additionally, Kejriwal sought the suspension of the constituency’s District Election Officer (DEO), alleging inaction over AAP's complaints regarding "manipulation" of the electoral roll. He stated that despite raising concerns with the DEO, no measures had been implemented.

Following the complaint, the Election Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi to investigate and take appropriate action. In its communication to the CEO, the EC stated: "I am directed to request you to get the complaint inquired into, ascertain the actual facts and take immediate appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of the model code of conduct, electoral laws and the extant guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Action Taken Report shall also be sent to the Commission."

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, met with the Election Commissioners to press for action. Addressing the media after the meeting, Kejriwal highlighted concerns about irregularities in the voter lists.

"In the past 22 days, 5,500 applications have been received for deletion of voter names in the New Delhi constituency. There are about 1 lakh voters in this constituency, which means that applications to remove 5.5 per cent of the voters have been filed in just 22 days. In fact, 89 people had filed 5,500 applications and of this, the 18 people who came forward, all of them said that they had not submitted any application. This means that there is a large-scale scam," he said.

Kejriwal also pointed to an unusual spike in new voter registrations, claiming, "Between December 15 and now, there have been 13,000 new applications for voter registration in this small constituency with just 1 lakh voters. Where did these 13,000 people come from in just 15 days? This is a clear indication that fake voters are being registered, likely brought in from States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar."

BJP Responds Strongly

The BJP reacted sharply to Kejriwal’s remarks about "fake voters" allegedly brought from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak demanded an apology, while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized the AAP government for its failure to provide basic services like clean water, quality healthcare, and good education to people from Purvanchal.

In defence of AAP, Sanjay Singh asserted that Kejriwal has worked to improve the lives of Purvanchalis by addressing their hardships while accusing the BJP of disrespecting the community.

Also Read: Atishi Accuses BJP’s Parvesh Verma of Distributing Cash Ahead of Polls