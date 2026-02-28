IYC President Udai Bhanu Chib Gets Bail After Midnight Court Hearing

Indian Youth Congress president Udai Bhanu Chib was granted bail by a Duty Magistrate of Patiala House Court following a late-night hearing held at the judge’s residence.

Chib was produced before the magistrate around 12:30 am after the completion of four days of police custody in connection with the AI Summit protest case. The hearing began around 1:30 am.

Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta allowed bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 along with certain conditions. As part of the order, Chib has been directed to surrender his passport and electronic devices to the court and furnish one surety of Rs 50,000.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had sought a seven-day extension of Chib’s police custody. However, the court declined to extend the remand, observing that the investigating agency had failed to adequately explain the need for further custodial interrogation.

Advocates Mohammed Sulaiman, Rupesh Singh Bhadauria and Chitwan Godara appeared for Chib. Defence counsel said the police moved for an extension of remand but the court found the reasons insufficient. They also noted that Chib had already spent four days in custody.

Earlier, while granting four days of police custody on February 24, the Patiala House Court had observed that Chib was not physically present at the protest site, according to the case diary. The police alleged that he had directed the protest from behind the scenes and remained in contact with other accused persons.

The court had also remarked that merely claiming that sovereignty was compromised was not enough to justify prolonged custody, and that the investigating agency would need to rationalise any further request for remand.

Chib was arrested by Delhi Police on the morning of February 24. Further proceedings in the case are awaited.

