Jaishankar Congratulates PM Modi on Being Conferred 'Dominica Award of Honour'

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being honoured with the ‘Dominica Award of Honour’, the highest national accolade of Dominica, during his state visit to Guyana.

In a post on ‘X’, Jaishankar said, “Congratulate PM @narendramodi on being conferred with Dominica’s highest National Award – ‘Dominica Award of Honour’.”

He added that the recognition highlights “PM’s statesmanship, especially support to Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Recognizing PM’s statesmanship, especially support to Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic, the award reinforces PM @narendramodi’s leadership in being a true partner and voice of the Global South,” he added.

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude after receiving the prestigious award. He said, “This honour is not only mine but also of the 1.4 billion people of India, their efforts, their values, their traditions.”

The Prime Minister also thanked President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica for her special gesture of travelling to Guyana to present him with the award.

While receiving the award, PM Modi highlighted the strong ties between India and Dominica, noting, “India and Dominica are role models for the world in the field of women empowerment. Both countries have women presidents. You both are a source of inspiration for women across the world.”

He further said, “India and Dominica have longstanding historic and cultural relations. In the 19th century, many Indians made Dominica their home. The cornerstone laid down by them lays the strong groundwork for our friendship. Inspired by their actions, we want to support Dominica’s development and capacity building actively.”