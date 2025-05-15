J&K: Security Forces Lock Horns with Terrorists in Encounter at Tral

An intense encounter broke out on Thursday morning between police forces and terrorists in the Nader area of Tral, Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Police confirmed via an official post on their 'X' handle. Security forces are currently engaged in operations at the site, with further updates awaited.

This development comes shortly after a significant operation in Shopian, South Kashmir, on Tuesday, where three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller. Authorities have confirmed the identities of two of the slain terrorists, while the third remains unidentified.

Among the confirmed militants is Shahid Kuttay, son of Mohd Yousuf Kuttay from Chotipora Heerpora, Shopian. Categorized as a Category A LeT operative, Kuttay was involved in multiple high-profile attacks. Notably, he played a direct role in the April 8, 2024 shooting at the Danish Resort in Srinagar, which left two German tourists and a driver injured. Since joining LeT on March 8, 2023, Kuttay was also implicated in the assassination of a BJP Sarpanch in Heerpora on May 18, 2024, and suspected in the killing of Territorial Army personnel at Behibagh, Kulgam, on February 3, 2025.

The second identified terrorist, Adnan Shafi Dar, son of Mohd Shafi Dar from Wanduna Melhora, Shopian, was a Category C LeT operative. He joined the terror outfit on October 18, 2024, and was involved in the killing of non-local laborers at Wachi, Shopian, on the same day.