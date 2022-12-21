Assam Third Worst State In Terms Of SPI In India As Centre Releases Data

Assam was ranked third from the bottom out of all Indian states and union territories in the Social Progress Index (SPI) after the Centre released the data on Tuesday as Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Goa ranked as the best performing states.

The report was compiled by the Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative and was submitted to the Economic Advisory Council- Prime Minister (EAC-PM) which was released yesterday by Dr. Bibek Debroy, EAC-PM Chairman in the presence of Dr. Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman Institute for Competitiveness, Michael Green, CEO Social Progress Imperative and other dignitaries at National Nehru Memorial Museum, Teen Murti House, New Delhi, an official release mentioned.

SPI is a comprehensive tool that can serve as a holistic measure of a country's social progress at the national and sub-national levels. The index assesses states and districts based on 12 components across three critical dimensions of social progress - Basic Human Needs, Foundations of Wellbeing, and Opportunity. The index uses an extensive framework comprising 89 indicators at the state level and 49 at the district level.

‘Basic Human Needs’ assess the performance of states and districts in terms of Nutrition and Basic Medical Care, Water and Sanitation, Personal Safety and Shelter. ‘Foundations of Wellbeing’ evaluates the progress made by the country across the components of Access to Basic Knowledge, Access to Information and Communication, Health and Wellness, and Environmental Quality, while ‘Opportunity’ focuses on Personal Rights, Personal Freedom and Choice, Inclusiveness, and Access to Advanced Education.

Moreover, based on the SPI scores obtained by the states and districts are ranked under six tiers which are Tier 1: Very High Social Progress; Tier 2: High Social Progress; Tier 3: Upper Middle Social Progress; Tier 4: Lower Middle Social Progress; Tier 5: Low Social Progress; and Tier 6: Very Low Social Progress.