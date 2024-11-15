PM Modi's Aircraft Delayed in Jharkhand Due to Technical Snag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to Delhi was delayed on Friday afternoon after his aircraft encountered a technical snag in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

According to reports, the plane will remain at the airport until the issue is resolved, and another aircraft is being dispatched from New Delhi to ensure his return.

The delay comes after the Prime Minister addressed two rallies in Jharkhand today, marking the anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, ahead of the second round of polling for the state's Assembly elections on November 20.

Meanwhile, around 80 kilometers away in Godda, Jharkhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was grounded for 45 minutes, waiting for clearance from air traffic control. The delay sparked allegations from the Congress that the disruption was intentional, aimed at hindering Gandhi's campaign schedule. The party pointed to PM Modi's rally near Deoghar, suggesting that his event was being prioritized over Gandhi's movements. The helicopter was eventually allowed to take off after the 45-minute hold-up.

Earlier in the day, during his rallies, PM Modi took a jibe at the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, repeating his "shehzada" (prince) jibe.