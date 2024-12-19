Cybercrime Portal Saves Over Rs 3,431 Cr from Financial Fraud

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal has played a crucial role in preventing over Rs 3,431 crore in financial losses by resolving nearly 9.94 lakh complaints.

This was informed by Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, B L Verma, in Parliament on Wednesday.

The "Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System," accessible at cybercrime.gov.in, is designed to enable immediate reporting of financial frauds. It automatically routes complaints to the appropriate state-level law enforcement agencies for further investigation and action, helping to prevent the siphoning of funds by fraudsters.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Verma praised the portal’s effectiveness in tackling financial cybercrimes, noting that it has become an essential tool in protecting consumers from online fraud.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued advisories to all states and Union Territories, urging them to publicize the portal and its toll-free helpline number, 1930, to encourage public awareness and swift reporting of cybercrime incidents.

