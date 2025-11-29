Karnataka’s CM Race Heats Up: Home Minister Says, “Some Want Me as CM Too”

Karnataka’s internal power tussle took a fresh turn on Saturday, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sat down for a breakfast meeting aimed at easing tensions within the Congress government.

While the two senior leaders attempted to project unity, Home Minister G Parameshwara openly indicated that he, too, is being considered by some supporters for the top job.

Speaking to the media about the ongoing contest between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Parameshwara said the leadership debate was natural and reflected public sentiment.

“...Somebody wants DK Shivakumar as chief minister, somebody wants Siddaramaiah to continue, and somebody wants me to be the chief minister, and somebody wants somebody else. So you cannot stop the aspirations of the people. Every time there is a talk about the Chief Minister, whether after the election or somewhere in between, Dalits express their aspirations. There is nothing wrong with it. I don't think it is wrong. It is up to the high command. All these developments are definitely watched by the high command. They take note of these developments, and they'll resolve them...” he said, making it clear that the final call must come from Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah hosted Shivakumar over breakfast before the latter’s departure to the national capital, where he is expected to meet party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. Siddaramaiah said on Friday that he remains firm on following whatever the party leadership decides.

“The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him (DK Shivakumar) for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he (DK Shivakumar) said that whatever the high command says we'll follow that...” he reiterated.

Shivakumar, too, insisted that he would abide by the party’s direction, reaffirming that any decision on the leadership “will be taken by the high command.” He is scheduled to hold discussions with central leaders after the Congress strategy group meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament on November 30.

Home Minister Parameshwara’s entry into the conversation has most defnitely stirred political circles. His remarks can be viewed as an indication that he is not ruling himself out as a contender should the high command consider alternatives to calm the factional war.

The contest, which began as a two-way struggle, now appears to be widening, with multiple leaders and their supporters quietly placing their bets. Loyalists from both Siddaramaiah’s and Shivakumar’s camps have now intensified lobbying, insisting that their leader is best suited to steer the government through the remaining term.

The Congress high command is now under growing pressure to settle the leadership matter before it potentially escalates further.

It is worth mentioning that the current turmoil stems from an alleged power-sharing pact made in 2023, under which Shivakumar is believed to have been promised the chief minister’s post halfway through the government’s term. His supporters have been pressing for this transition, while Siddaramaiah’s camp argues continuity is essential.

