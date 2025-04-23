Kashmir Newspapers Turn Black in Powerful Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The front pages of Kashmir’s main newspapers turned black on Wednesday. It was a strong visual protest against the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

The joint blackout by the newspapers was a shared expression of pain and a demand for answers after one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

English and Urdu newspapers like Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma, Aftab, and Taameel Irshad dropped their usual designs and used a dark black background, with headlines and editorials printed in white and red.

“Gruesome: Kashmir Gutted, Kashmiris Grieving,” was the bold white headline on Greater Kashmir’s front page, followed by a blood-red subheadline: “26 killed in deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.”

The front-page editorial, titled “The massacre in the meadow- Protect Kashmir’s soul,” mourned the loss of innocent lives and said the attack had cast a dark cloud over Jammu and Kashmir, a place still trying to rebuild its image as “Paradise on Earth.”

“This cruel act is not just an attack on innocent people, but a direct hit on Kashmir's identity and values, its warmth, its economy, and its delicate peace. Kashmir’s spirit strongly condemns this violence and sends deep condolences to the families of the victims, who came seeking beauty but found heartbreak,” the editorial said.

The editorial also pointed out serious security concerns, questioning how the attackers reached Betaab Valley in Pahalgam, a busy tourist spot that can only be accessed by foot or pony.

The editorial warned, “That such a terror attack could happen in a place with limited access shows a troubling failure in intelligence and coordination. This should be a serious wake-up call.”

The editorial called for strong and united action to prevent such violence in the future. It stressed the need for greater vigilance, stronger ties with local communities, and a firm crackdown on terrorism.

“Kashmir’s people have faced violence for far too long, but their spirit is still strong. This attack should not divide us, it should bring us together to stand against terror,” the editorial said.

“We urge everyone- government, security forces, civil society, and citizens- to unite in a common cause. Only with strong determination can we secure the future of our land, ensuring that Pahalgam’s meadows are filled with laughter, not gunfire, and that Kashmir continues to be a symbol of peace and prosperity.”