Kashmir Shuts Down in Protest After Brutal Terror Attack Kills 26 Tourists in Pahalgam

For the first time in 35 years, Kashmir witnessed a complete shutdown today, a day after 26 tourists were brutally killed in what is being described as one of the most cold-blooded terror attacks in the Valley’s recent history. Calls for the shutdown echoed from loudspeakers in mosques, prompting spontaneous protests across the region. The strike saw widespread participation, with political parties, religious groups, trade bodies, and civil society organizations uniting in condemnation of the massacre at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, Anantnag district.

In Srinagar, most businesses, including petrol pumps, remained closed. While government schools functioned, private schools across the Valley shut their doors. Only essential shops were open, and although public transport was limited, private vehicles continued to operate. The shutdown’s impact was visible across all district headquarters, where peaceful protests were held demanding an end to civilian killings.

Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, was among the hardest hit. Markets remained shuttered as the town struggled to cope with the aftermath of the attack. Among the victims was Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local horseman who was shot while trying to shield others from the terrorists. His death has become a symbol of local resistance and sorrow.

In a powerful show of solidarity, shopkeepers and hoteliers in Pahalgam took out a protest march, chanting slogans such as “Hindustan Zindabad” and “I am Indian.” They pledged full support to the tourists still stranded in the Valley, offering free accommodation for the next 15 days.

Hotelier Asif Burza called the attack a “crime against humanity.” Speaking to the media, he said, “This isn’t about tourism or business, our heads hang in shame. What wrong had they done? They came here as travellers. All we can think about now are their grieving families.” Another hotelier echoed the sentiment, expressing deep solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.

Elsewhere, locals rallied behind the Indian Army’s response to the attack. “If needed, we are fully with the Army,” declared one protester. “We are deeply hurt. This isn’t about money or business, it’s about being human.”

While the loss of 26 innocent lives stands as the gravest tragedy, the attack has also dealt a heavy blow to Kashmir and its people. Tourism, one of the region’s economic lifelines, had only recently begun to thrive again following years of turmoil. The return of peace had brought a surge in visitors, but this attack now threatens to reverse those hard-won gains.

Chief MinisterOmar Abdullah described the attack as an “abomination.” Taking to X, he wrote, “I’m beyond shocked. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators are animals, inhuman, and deserving of nothing but contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the victims.” He also noted that his colleague @sakinaitoo had rushed to the hospital to oversee care for the injured, and that he would be returning to Srinagar immediately.

Speaking this morning, Abdullah said his administration was working to ensure the safe return of those still stranded. “It’s heartbreaking to witness the exodus of our guests from the Valley, but we fully understand their desire to leave,” he said. He added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation were coordinating extra flights, while NH-44 between Srinagar and Jammu had been reopened for one-way traffic. “I’ve instructed the administration to facilitate the controlled movement of tourist vehicles, as some sections of the road are still unstable. We’re also working to clear all stranded vehicles. Full freedom of movement isn’t possible right now, and we ask for everyone’s cooperation,” he noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return to India, condemned the attack and assured the nation that the perpetrators would not be spared. Home Minister Amit Shah also rushed to Kashmir yesterday, where he met with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the situation and coordinate the response.