Kejriwal’s Promises Are as Fake as Modi’s": Rahul Gandhi Criticizes AAP Leader

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, today accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred and fear, while asserting that the Congress promotes love, harmony, and unity.

Advertisment

Speaking at a public meeting in Badli in support of Congress candidate Devender Yadav, Gandhi reminded the audience that today marks the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated by individuals subscribing to the same ideology that currently governs the country.

He also took aim at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, comparing his alleged false promises to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi described the political landscape as an ideological battle, with Congress standing for the Constitution, love, and brotherhood, while the BJP and RSS propagate division, fear, and violence. He reiterated concerns that the BJP aims to alter the Constitution, citing their pre-election claims of making changes if they secured over 400 seats.

Criticizing Kejriwal’s transformation from an advocate of clean politics to a leader embroiled in controversy, Gandhi recalled his earlier modest lifestyle, contrasting it with his current residence, the ‘Sheesh Mahal.’ He accused Kejriwal and AAP of involvement in a major liquor scam and widespread corruption.

Referring to Kejriwal’s past pledge to drink and bathe in the Yamuna’s water, Gandhi challenged him to at least drink the water supplied by his government to Delhi residents. He also questioned AAP’s absence during the Delhi riots, claiming that when minorities were attacked, only Congress leaders, including himself, stood by the victims.

Highlighting Congress’s commitment to fulfilling promises, Gandhi pointed to Karnataka and Telangana, where Congress governments have implemented their guarantees. He urged voters to support Devender Yadav, reminding them of the progress and development Delhi witnessed under Congress rule.

Also Read: Kejriwal Alleges Congress-BJP Tie Up In Delhi To Cut AAP's Vote Share