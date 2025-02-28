Kharge Accuses Modi Govt of Rs 455 Cr Misappropriation in “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Modi government of misappropriating Rs 455 crore from the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme, claiming that the funds had “disappeared.” Kharge highlighted the revelation made through a Right to Information (RTI) query, calling it a clear expose of the government’s false claims.

“RTI has revealed that Rs 455 crores have 'disappeared' from Modi government’s 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme,” Kharge stated in a post on 'X'.

He also criticized the BJP’s stance on women's safety, questioning the government's priorities. “Echoes of the BJP advertisement of ‘enough of attacks on women’ have been mocking the cries of all those women who have been harassed under the BJP rule and sometimes by the BJP goons for the last 10 years," Kharge added.

Kharge further pointed to a series of high-profile incidents that have raised concerns about women’s safety under the current regime, including the recent rape of a woman in a government bus in Pune, as well as the tragedies in Manipur and Hathras. "Be it the recent rape of a woman in a government bus in Pune or our daughters of Manipur and Hathras or the female Olympic champions – there is no women’s safety left under the BJP rule,” he remarked.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also mentioned that Congress had recently posed three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the "Beti Bachao" initiative, specifically questioning the lack of transparency in the scheme’s statistics. “Today, the latest revelations of RTI have once again exposed the lies of Modi government,” Kharge concluded.