Violence in Northeast Down by 70% Under Modi Govt: Amit Shah at Unity Utsav

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised the Northeast's progress, calling it an integral part of India's development. Speaking at the 'Unity Utsav - One Voice, One Nation' event, organized by Assam Rifles in New Delhi, he highlighted the government's efforts to bridge the region's physical and emotional distance from Delhi.

"The word 'unity' is very important for the Northeast. For many years after independence, a vast area of the region remained physically and emotionally distant from Delhi," Shah said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated this gap through enhanced connectivity."

Shah emphasized that the Modi government has significantly increased budgetary allocations for the Northeast, raising them by three to four times. "By 2027, all eight states of the Northeast will be connected to Delhi through rail and air connectivity," he asserted.

Referring to the region as "Ashtalakshmi

," he said the Northeast has immense potential to enrich the country in various sectors. "There are great opportunities for the youth in economic, cultural, security, sports, and research and development fields," he stated. "From tourism to technology, sports to space, agriculture to entrepreneurship, and banking to business—new avenues have opened for the Northeast."

Highlighting the significance of the five-day Unity Utsav, he said, "Our country is a beautiful blend of many languages, cultures, cuisines, and costumes. This unity in diversity is our biggest strength." Shah also commended Assam Rifles, calling it the "Friend of the Northeast," and said, "Assam Rifles has played a crucial role in rescuing the North-East from numerous crises. He said that through this event, today Assam Rifles has succeeded in showcasing the unity and cultural strength of the North-East to the entire country and the world."

He noted the enthusiastic participation in the event, revealing that 212 teams and 1,500 students took part in sports competitions, while over 150 students participated in cultural programs. He further praised Manipur's dominance in sports, saying, "Most of the prizes have been won by Manipur, reaffirming the state's love for sports." He recalled that Modi’s government established India's first sports university in Manipur, adding, "Sports for All, Sports for Excellence has become India's formula for sporting success."

Addressing security improvements, he noted, "In the last 10 years, especially the last five, the law-and-order situation in the Northeast has seen a remarkable change." He cited a "70% drop in violent incidents and security personnel casualties, and an 85% decline in civilian deaths."

Shah also highlighted the government's success in bringing militants into the mainstream. "Since 2014, over 10,500 militants have surrendered, and 12 peace accords have been signed between 2019 and 2024," he said. Appealing to those still engaged in violence, he urged them to "lay down arms and join the mainstream."