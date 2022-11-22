PM Modi To Attend 400th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Lachit Barphukan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the valedictory function of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Lachit Barphukan was a great army commander of the Ahom kingdom. He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on Brahmaputra that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.



CM Sarma in a press conference said that the state government will celebrate the anniversary with a series of events in the national capital from November 23 to 25, to be attended by a host of dignitaries from various walks of life.

"The first day will start with the inauguration of an exhibition at Vigyan Bhawan by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It will be followed by a panel discussion on the Ahom kingdom," he added.



Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate a cultural night in the evening of November 23, which will be organised with patriotic themes.

"On the second day morning, another panel discussion will take place on the ignored history of Assam. In the afternoon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak at a plenary session," CM Sarma said.

In the morning of the last day, the Prime Minister will attend the valedictory session as the chief guest and deliver a lecture, Sarma said.



In February, former President Ram Nath Kovind had launched the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan and laid the foundation of a 150-foot bronze statue of the legendary commander, to be constructed at his memorial in an area of over 16.5 acres at Hollongapar near Teok.

As part of the extended programme, a talk will take place on November 26 at the National Defence Academy in Pune by defence expert Nitin Gokhale, followed by honouring the best cadet, Sarma said.





