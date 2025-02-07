Lawyer Slams Delhi Metro for Ads Featuring Rape Convict Asaram Bapu

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has come under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that advertisements featuring self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, a convicted rapist, were displayed inside its premises. A lawyer's social media post, which highlighted the controversial advertisements, sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

The advertisements, promoting "Parents Worship Day," featured images of Asaram Bapu, who was convicted in 2023 for the rape of a woman disciple in Gujarat. The conviction stemmed from a case filed in 2013, in which the woman accused him of repeatedly raping her between 2001 and 2006 while she was residing at his ashram.

Asaram Bapu was sentenced to life imprisonment, and although he is currently serving his sentence, he was granted interim bail on medical grounds until March 31, 2025.

The lawyer, who shared the photographs of the advertisements on social media, condemned DMRC for allowing such content in a public space. “Shame @OfficialDMRC. How can Delhi Metro allow a criminal who is convicted under RAPE CHARGES, and spending his conviction inside jail, endorse his posters, pics etc inside the Delhi metro rail? Highly shameful act by #delhimetro,” he wrote.

In response to the public outrage, the DMRC issued a statement on social media. The organisation assured the public that immediate action would be taken to remove the advertisements. "DMRC has issued immediate instructions to the licensee to get these advertisements removed from the Metro premises at the earliest. The process of removal of these ads shall be started tonight. However, it may take some time for their removal from the system," DMRC posted.

The DMRC’s response triggered a mixed reaction from the public. While many expressed anger at the delay in removing the ads, others defended the initiative, citing the potential positive impact of celebrating "Parents Worship Day."

One user remarked, "How come you guys put such ads instantly and then take so many days to remove them?"

Another, disagreeing with the decision, wrote, "I strongly disagree with this decision and urge you to reconsider. Celebrating #ParentsWorshipDay would have a profoundly positive impact on society and the younger generation.”

A third individual raised concerns over the approval process for advertisements in public spaces. "This is the second such case wherein objectionable ads have been put up in public space. The last one was an insensitive ad related to breast cancer. I hope there is a mechanism to approve these ads before they are displayed," the person said. Conversely, another individual expressed appreciation for the DMRC's prompt response, saying, "Appreciation for prompt response and action."

The controversial advertisement further highlights the ongoing challenges in regulating public content and ensuring that such displays are aligned with ethical standards. The incident follows a similar case in which Delhi Metro was criticised for airing insensitive content related to breast cancer awareness, underscoring the need for more robust vetting processes.

Asaram Bapu's Conviction: A Legal Overview

Asaram Bapu’s conviction in 2023 was the culmination of a long legal battle. In 2013, an FIR was filed at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad, with the woman accusing him of sexual assault over several years. The case, which initially gained attention for its chilling details, was subsequently heard in court. In his ruling, the court convicted Asaram Bapu on multiple charges, including sections 376 (2)(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, such as illegal detention.

Special public prosecutor RC Kodekar, during the conviction, affirmed the strength of the prosecution’s case, stating that the court had accepted the victim’s testimony. "The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others," Kodekar said.