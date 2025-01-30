Assam CM Mourns Death of Devotees in Mahakumbh Stampede

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow and paid his respects to the devotees who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. He acknowledged the “challenges” faced by the Uttar Pradesh administration in managing the massive gathering and assured that efforts were being made to ensure the event's smooth conduct.

Advertisment

"Twenty-five crore people had come to Mahakumbh, and more will continue to arrive. It is a very challenging job. The UP administration is making every effort to ensure the success of Mahakumbh. I pay my respects to the devotees who passed away. A devotee from Assam also lost his life, and we are in talks with the UP government to bring his body back home," CM Sarma said.

In the wake of the incident, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev also expressed his condolences and urged devotees to maintain self-discipline while attending the event.

"It is unfortunate. I appeal to all those visiting Mahakumbh to follow self-discipline. The government and administration are fulfilling their responsibilities, but we must do our part as well. The first characteristic of Dharma is patience. If one does not get a chance to reach the Sangam, they should take a dip wherever possible. I pray for the salvation of those who lost their lives," Ramdev stated.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha also extended his condolences and called for a thorough review of safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"I pray to Mahadev for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace and for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government must reassess its preparations to improve safety and avoid such tragedies in the future," Chadha said.

According to a top police official, at least 30 people lost their lives and 60 others were injured in the early morning stampede on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, confirmed in a press briefing that 25 of the deceased have been identified, while five remain unidentified.

Among the victims, four are from Karnataka, one from Assam, and one from Gujarat. Additionally, 36 injured individuals are receiving treatment at a local medical college, the DIG added.

"A total of 30 people have unfortunately died in the stampede at Mahakumbh. Twenty-five bodies have been identified, while five remain unidentified. Currently, 36 injured people are being treated at the local medical college. Keeping in mind the safety of devotees, CM Yogi Adityanath has requested all Mahamandaleshwar, saints, and Akharas to delay their holy dips. The Amrit Snan of the Akharas has been successfully concluded," he stated.

Meanwhile, to closely monitor the situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has postponed his scheduled visit to Delhi for an election campaign.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh Stampede: Nearly 40 Casualties Reported So Far