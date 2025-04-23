Manish Ranjan, IB Officer, Among 26 Killed in Terror Attack in Pahalgam, J&K;

Manish Ranjan, a section officer with the Intelligence Bureau stationed in Hyderabad, was among the 26 individuals who lost their lives in the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Hailing from Bihar, Manish Ranjan was serving with the Intelligence Bureau in Hyderabad at the time of the attack.

Manish Ranjan and his family were among the many tourists visiting a popular meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire on them.

The attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, stands as one of the deadliest assaults on unarmed civilians in the valley in recent years. Most of the victims were tourists visiting Kashmir, some traveling with their families, while others were newlyweds on their honeymoon.

Some reports suggest that the terrorists targeted individuals, forcing them to recite Islamic verses and killing those who were unable to do so.

After the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortened his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on Wednesday morning. Upon landing, he immediately received updates on the situation on the ground.

On Tuesday, Home MinisterAmit Shah also traveled to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation firsthand. Upon his arrival, he was briefed by Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Nalin Prabhat, according to sources. The briefing was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka.