Nagaland Doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur Racially Abused, Sexually Harassed; Three Arrested

A third-year resident doctor from Nagaland, currently pursuing her postgraduate studies at AIIMS Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly subjected to racial abuse and sexual harassment near the institute campus. Police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident.

According to reports, the 27-year-old doctor, who is specialising in gynaecology, was returning to the campus from a mall around 8 PM when she was allegedly followed by three men riding a motorcycle. In her complaint, she stated that the men stalked her for nearly 1.5 kilometres, shouting racial slurs and making offensive remarks targeting her North Eastern identity.

As she approached Gate No. 2 of the institute, near an army camp area, one of the accused allegedly behaved indecently, inappropriately touched her, and exposed himself. The doctor raised an alarm, after which the three men fled the scene.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at the AIIMS Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). With the help of CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the accused, Suraj Gupta, Aditya Rajpoot, and Amit Vishvakarma, aged between 21 and 24. The motorcycle used in the incident has also been seized.

Senior police officials said four teams were deployed to track down the accused after footage helped identify the vehicle involved.

The incident has triggered outrage, particularly among medical associations. The North East Federation of All India Resident Doctors (NAFORD) strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a shocking case of racial harassment and sexual assault. The organisation said the attack left the doctor traumatised and humiliated, especially as it occurred close to her own workplace.

NAFORD has called for enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of women doctors and medical students.

Reacting to the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma termed the episode “deeply shameful” and urged authorities to take strict action.

In a post on X, Sangma said, "Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalised, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears. The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Nagaland is deeply shameful."

"Outraging a woman's modesty is not what a civilised nation should tolerate. They are your sisters and daughters, too. Urge the authorities to take stringent actions against the perpetrators," he added.

Racial discrimination and sexual harassment of women from the North East should not just be a headline, sensationalized, forgotten and revived every time a fresh incident appears.



The racial and sexual abuse of a resident Doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh from Nagaland… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 24, 2026

