Nagaland, Tripura Among 5 States to Receive Centre's Rs 1,554.99 Cr Disaster Aid

The Central Government has approved an additional Rs 1,554.99 crore in disaster relief for five states, with two northeastern states Nagaland and Tripura among the recipients. The High-Level Committee (HLC), chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sanctioned the assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for states affected by floods, flash floods, landslides, and cyclonic storms in 2024.

Nagaland has been allocated Rs 170.99 crore, while Tripura will receive Rs 288.93 crore. The remaining funds have been earmarked for Andhra Pradesh (Rs 608.08 crore), Odisha (Rs 255.24 crore), and Telangana (Rs 231.75 crore). However, 50% of the opening balance in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) will be adjusted against the sanctioned amount.

This move underscores the Central Government's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to support disaster-hit states.

This additional assistance is in addition to the funds released through the SDRF. In the 2024-25 financial year, the Centre has provided Rs 18,322.80 crore to 27 states under SDRF, Rs 4,808.30 crore from NDRF to 18 states, Rs 2,208.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 14 states, and Rs 719.72 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to eight states.

In a proactive move, the Centre deployed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to assess damages in the affected states without awaiting formal memoranda.