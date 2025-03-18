Nagpur Violence: CM Fadnavis Links Unrest to Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’

Nagpur witnessed large-scale violence on Monday evening following protests over the dismantling of Aurangzeb’s tomb. Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the Assembly on Tuesday, attributed the unrest to the influence of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical film Chhaava.
Fadnavis: ‘Chhaava’ Reignited Anger Against Aurangzeb
CM Fadnavis stated that Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, had revived strong emotions about Maratha history, leading to an intensified public backlash against the 17th-century Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
“Chhaava has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb. Still, everyone must ensure that Maharashtra remains peaceful,” he said.
According to Fadnavis, the film has brought Sambhaji Maharaj’s history to the forefront, reigniting deep-seated grievances. “After the movie, people's emotions have resurfaced. The anger against Aurangzeb is being exhibited in a big way,” he remarked.
Nagpur Riots: Police Officers Injured, Curfew Imposed
Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, revealed that 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police, sustained injuries during the clashes. One senior official was even attacked with an axe.
“There appears to be a pre-planned pattern of some people. Action will certainly be taken against them, and those who attacked police personnel will not be spared. Normalcy is being restored,” he assured.
Following the escalation of violence, a curfew has been imposed under 11 police station jurisdictions in Nagpur to contain the unrest.
‘Chhaava’ and Its Controversies
The historical action film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, has been at the center of controversies over its depiction of Maratha history. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.
Earlier in January, Fadnavis had urged the filmmakers to balance “sensitivity and creativity” when portraying historical narratives. A specific scene from the film’s trailer, depicting Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna dancing with the traditional lezim, sparked criticism for alleged historical inaccuracies.
Timeline of Events Leading to Nagpur Violence
Providing a detailed sequence of events, CM Fadnavis recounted that at 11:30 AM on Monday, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Nagpur’s Mahal area, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave. As part of their demonstration, they set fire to a symbolic grave made of hay.
Subsequently, a case was registered against the activists at Ganesh Peth police station under sections related to deliberate acts intended to outrage religious sentiments. However, by the evening, rumors spread that the burnt grave contained religious content, sparking outrage.
By nightfall, mobs took to the streets. Around 200–300 people raised slogans and threatened violence, prompting police intervention. When protesters were asked to register complaints at the police station, violence erupted in multiple locations:
In Hansapuri, 200–300 masked individuals pelted stones and attacked people with sharp weapons.
At 7:30 PM in Bhaldarpura, an 80-100-strong mob attacked police officers, forcing them to use tear gas and mild force.
Rioters set ablaze a crane and two JCB machines, further escalating tensions.
Three FIRs have been lodged at Ganesh Peth police station, with additional cases being registered at Tehsil police station.
Security Tightened, Investigation Underway
Authorities have ramped up security in sensitive areas, and investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for orchestrating the violence. CM Fadnavis has vowed strict action against perpetrators while urging citizens to maintain peace in Maharashtra..