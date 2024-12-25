NFR Joins Hands with Villagers to Curb Trespassing, Secures 809 Unsafe Crossings

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken proactive measures to curb unauthorized track crossings, a recurring issue that claims numerous lives every year. With the aim of enhancing public safety, NFR is focusing on barricading and trenching vulnerable locations while raising awareness among the public about the dangers of trespassing.

In a significant milestone, NFR has already eliminated all unmanned level crossing gates, paving the way for safer train operations. Out of 950 identified unauthorized trespassing spots, 809 locations have been secured with barricades. These include 235 in Tinsukia, 221 in Lumding, 88 in Rangiya, 171 in Alipurduar, and 94 in Katihar.

Villages Unite for Safety

On December 23, 2024, an unauthorized crossing between Diphu and Daldali near Walingdisa and Daldali village was successfully barricaded. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers, along with engineering teams, engaged with villagers, explaining the legal and safety implications of crossing railway tracks at unauthorized spots.

During the interaction, the RPF emphasized that trespassing on railway premises is a punishable offence while urging locals to support safety initiatives. With cooperation from local headmen and villagers, the barricading drive was a success, marking a step toward preventing fatal accidents.

Awareness Campaigns Gain Momentum

To ensure a long-term impact, NFR is conducting extensive awareness programs in schools, colleges, and panchayats across the region. These sessions educate people about the life-threatening risks of crossing railway tracks at unauthorized locations and encourage adherence to railway safety rules.

Commitment to Public Safety

NFR’s initiative underscores its commitment to safeguarding the lives of the general public. “Safety is a shared responsibility,” an RPF official stated, urging citizens to cooperate and avoid trespassing on railway premises.

The Railway’s message is clear—life is precious, and no shortcut is worth risking it.