Operation Nader: Three Terrorists Neutralised in J&K's Awantipora

Security forces eliminated three terrorists during a fierce encounter in the Nader area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Thursday, the Indian Army confirmed. The operation, launched on the basis of precise intelligence input, is still ongoing.

“Three hardcore terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing operation at Nader, Awantipora. The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps stated in a post on social media platform X.

The joint anti-terror operation was initiated early Thursday by a coordinated team comprising the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to official sources, the operation commenced with a cordon and search activity following credible intelligence about terrorist presence in the area.

“On 15 May 2025, based on specific intelligence input from an agency, a Cordon & Search Operation was launched at Nader, Tral, Awantipora. Upon being challenged, terrorists opened heavy fire. A fierce gunfight ensued,” Chinar Corps stated, adding that security forces responded with equal intensity.

The encounter comes just two days after a similar operation in Shopian, where three terrorists, including a local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), were killed. That operation also involved joint efforts by the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, and led to the recovery of AK-series assault rifles, grenades, and a significant cache of ammunition.